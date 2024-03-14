Birstwith neighbourhood news: In Bloom group to support the Big Spring Clean with litter pick event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Birstwith in Bloom: The group will be supporting the Big Spring Clean this year with a litter pick on Saturday March 16 at 10am. Please meet at the shop where bin bags and litter picks will be distributed and remember to bring some gloves with you too. All help gratefully received in keeping the village and the surrounding lanes free from litter.

Nidderdale Society Talk: This will take place on Monday March 18 when Elizabeth Smith will be talking about the Commonwealth War Graves at Stonefall Cemetary. All the talks are held at the village hall in Dacre Banks and start at 7.30pm. Everyone is welcome to come along; entry is £4 for non-members.