Bilton residents to see new housing plans

Bilton residents will get their first glimpse of plans for new housing in their area at a consultation meeting today, Thursday.

The proposed new development off Knox Lane adjacent to Oak Beck will involved the building of 70 new homes.

The public meeting will be held this afternoon, February 15 from 1.30pm to 4.30pm at Bilton Community Centre.

The propect’s planning consultant, Steve Hesmond of Harrogate-based Steve Hesmondhalgh & Associates Ltd, said the firm had been working closely with the developers Wakefield and District Housing, one of the UK’s largest social housing providers.

He said 80% of the new houses would be either shared ownership or affordable rents.

The remaining 20% were likely to be three and four bedroom units.

Steve said: “Harrogate has a strong property market and is used to seeing four, five or six bedroom builds.

“But we looked at the site with Wakefield Housing Association and realised it might work well as a low cost affordable scheme.”

He said the possible new housing development had already been allocated provisionally in Harrogate counci’s new draft Local Plan.

Talks have also taken place with the council with the hope that the new development will create the type of housing required to address genuine needs in the property market rather than simply demand.