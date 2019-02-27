Big Read set to be thriller

The biggest celebration of crime writing in the world is to tour libraries across the Harrogate area this June with its annual Big Read.

Mari Hannah, author, Programming Chairman and Reader in Residence at the 2019 Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, will hit the road to host the north’s biggest book club. She’ll be discussing thriller The Black Echo by Michael Connelly.

Mari Hannah.

The Big Read, supported by The Arts Council, aims to encourage crime fiction fans and entice reluctant readers to read and discuss the same book.

Mari Hannah said: “American thriller writer Michael Connelly’s The Black Echo (1992) is an assured debut that blew me away when I read it.

“Connelly remains my all-time favourite.

“He never fails to deliver and I can’t wait to share the story on the Big Read 2019.”

Thanks to publisher Orion, 1,500 free copies of the book are available and can be collected at any participating library plus the Harrogate International Festival Office from April onwards.

After The Black Echo, Connelly went on to sell 74 million books worldwide, with film adaptations including Lincoln Lawyer starring Matthew McConaughey.

He is also executive producer of the Amazon Prime drama Bosch, based on his bestselling Harry Bosch novels.

The Big Read will take place in libraries across Yorkshire and the North East from June 3 to 14 and is free of charge.