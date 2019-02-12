Big boost for Harrogate's scouts - reaction and what it means for the town

A Harrogate scout group is one step closer to building their new home, thanks to a cash boost from a Yorkshire housebuilder.

The 20th Harrogate Scout Group has been awarded £1,000 from Persimmon Homes Yorkshire’s Community Champions scheme, and with 100 children a week using the group's existing facility on St Mary's Walk, this funding boost, amongst others, means that the scouts are more than half way towards reaching their target of £400,000.

Phil Pawson, who is from the group, said: “We are thrilled to receive this funding boost. Fundraising has been going well for our new hut, with events and grants playing a large part in this. We now have all of the drawings, designs and surveys in place and are looking for that final push towards reaching our fundraising target.

“Our current scout hut is in desperate need of replacement, and I know our scouts can’t wait to move in to their new home.”

Tim Nixon, head of sales at Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: “Supporting charities in the regions in which we build is important to us, and backing this much-loved scout group was a natural choice. They are embarking on a huge project and we are pleased to help in any way that we can."