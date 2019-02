A branch of Bettys in Yorkshire was forced to close due to a gas leak.

The 100-year-old brand confirmed on Twitter that their Ilkley tearoom on The Grove was closed throughout Sunday because of the issue.

It has now re-opened to customers.

Last summer, a car rolled into the historic canopy of Bettys' flagship branch in Harrogate, damaging a pillar and narrowly missing a queue of people. Its handbrake had been left off.