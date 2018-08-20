Bettys crash: 'Clearly an act of tea-roomism' or is it a new 'drive-thru service'?

Witty followers of The Harrogate Advertiser's Facebook page have been putting their own light-hearted spin on the crash outside Bettys this afternoon.

Nobody was hurt when a car seemingly mounted the pavement and rolled into the shop frontage of the iconic tearoom and bakery at 4.20pm on Monday.

The Mazda came to rest up against the canopy outside Bettys.

The red Mazda was unoccupied at the time and rolled into the historic canopy outside the building on Parliament Street, narrowly missing pedestrians and customers who were waiting to be seated.

It is thought the vehicles handbrake may have failed.

While the incident was certainly shocking at the time, the fact that nobody was injured meant there was room for some humour as our coverage was shared on social media.

Andy Kirkham set the tone with his comment: "Clearly an act of tearoomism", while Rob Ward added: "Probably got a glimpse of the price list and went in to shock."

Other comments included: "Didn’t know they did drive through" from Sarah Winter and Ben Snowden pointed out: "That's not how you queue for your Fat Rascal."

Some also focused on the car itself with Paul Goodwin suggesting: "Trying to avoid paying extortionate parking charges." and John Noe adding: "Rookie mistake not leaving it in gear!"

Julia Finlay added: "Yep! Poor fella, it rolled there! He was having his dinner!"

And finally, with tongue firmly in cheek, Stephen Nelson wrote: "Security bollards being installed next week , prime target for the people’s front for the liberation of Lancashire."

Of course, we are all delighted that nobody was injured during the incident and we hope the driver gets the damage sorted as quickly as possible.

As for Bettys, they inform us that they remained open throughout the entire incident... of course they did. Would take more than that to stop a Yorkshire business from operating.

