‘Beloved’ pet dogs stolen during break-in near Harrogate

A family has been left devastated after four “beloved” pet dogs were stolen during a burglary near Harrogate.

The break-in happened at an address in the village of Huby between 2pm and 5pm on Friday.

Three pugs and a French bulldog were taken along with two Oset trial bikes.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: “The theft of the dogs in particular has caused the family great distress.”

Anyone with information is asked to ring PC 663 Cooke on the North Yorkshire force’s 101 number or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.