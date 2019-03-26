Beer Fest serves up taste of sweet success

Organisers declared the ninth Bardsey Beer Festival a resounding success last Saturday.

Over 2,000 pints were consumed with the first to go being Apex Predator, Abbey Blonde and Smugglers Gold.

The ever popular Prosecco Bar ran out twice with further supplies having to be brought in.

Martin Ward said: “The Final figures still need tallying up but we hope we’re on track for making in excess of £6,000 to assist with the external renovation of the hall.

“We’d like to thank everyone for making it such a great success.”

He added that the food bar was exceptionally busy with Sue, Trish and Paul working hard to keep pace with demand.

And the sunshine brought out the families, many of whom also tried their hands at crown green bowling with the nearby Bardsey Bowling Club.

The Village Hall Funds was set up to refurbish the structure, which hosts various groups and activities in the village.

The Hall Development Committee stage a variety of fundraising events throughout the year.