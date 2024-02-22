Beckwithshaw neighbourhood news: International Women's Day celebration and Twilight Walk for Saint Michael's

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH: Holy Communion at 11.15 am on Sunday February 25. The website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org) gives further information on services.

COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS: The next 'coffee, cake and conversation morning' will take place on Tuesday March 5 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon at Beckwithshaw Village Hall.

CELEBRATION OF INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY: On Friday 8 March at 7.00 pm (doors open at 6.30 pm) at the Wesley Chapel, Oxford Street, Harrogate HG1 1PP. Key Note Speakers and presentation of the ‘Young Woman & Woman in the Community Awards’ with musical entertainment by ‘The Stray Notes’. Tea, coffee and biscuits to conclude. Admission Free. For more information, go to (hadca.org.uk/events/celebration) which should throw up the longer link on which to click. To book your place please email [email protected]

The Twilight Walk will take place in Knaresborough on March 16

HAVE YOUR SAY – NORTH YORKSHIRE DRAFT AUTISM STRATEGY: Over the last six months, the draft All-Age Autism Strategy has been developed by people with autism, their carers and families, alongside representatives from the community and voluntary sectors, North Yorkshire Council and partners. Surveys are available for children, young people and adults and are also available in formats such as Easy Read or large print. This (northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/consultations) should throw up the longer link on which to click. Consultation closes on 15 March 2024.

HARROGATE DISTRICT OF SANCTUARY: Do you have patience, sympathy and common sense? You could become a Harrogate District of Sanctuary volunteer, befriending refugee families or supporting with social functions and visits (hadca.org.uk/volunteer/result/19862).

ST MICHAEL'S QUIZ NIGHT: Don't forget the Quiz Night at Beckwithshaw Village Hall at 7.30 pm on Saturday March 16. Price, including pie and pea supper, is £8.

ST MICHAEL'S TWILIGHT WALK: In Knaresborough on March 16 at 5:30 pm. Step out for a magical celebration of light, life and love to welcome the springtime and leave the winter behind, whether you choose to walk in tribute to someone special, or just for fun. Come together with friends and family for a sponsored 4 mile trail, with views of historic Knaresborough as the sun goes down (hadca.org.uk/events/saint-michaels-twilight-walk).

NEW HARROGATE AND DISTRICT COELIAC SUPPORT GROUP: A warm welcome and relaxed, informal support at this new group, run by local volunteers. The group is for anyone affected by coeliac disease or needing to live gluten free. Under 18s should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. On the second Wednesday each month, from 10.30 am till noon at Starling Independent Cafe, 47 Oxford St, Harrogate HG1 1PW.