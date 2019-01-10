Be in with a chance of performing with Royal Wedding choir at its Yorkshire date

Children’s and youth choirs from across our area are being given the opportunity to perform alongside Royal wedding gospel singers The Kingdom Choir on their UK tour.

The Kingdom Choir became a household name following the stunning performance of Stand By Me at the wedding of Prince Harry and the Duchess Of Sussex in May.

And now children’s and youth choirs are being given the opportunity to perform with the gospel stars when they come to the Barbican on Wednesday, May 8.

To be in with a chance of performing with The Kingdom Choir, choirs must send a YouTube link to one of their performances and complete the application form at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/V29PMM2.

Karen Gibson, conductor of The Kingdom Choir, said: “Being part of the Royal Wedding was such an honour and we were delighted to be part of such a prestigious national day of celebration.

“As we tour the UK in 2019, we can’t wait to meet people across the country – especially young singers.

“Last year was like an un-dreamt dream – one that you wouldn’t even consider, because you never thought it could happen to you. We want to share our experience and dreams, and hopefully inspire a new generation of singers.”

Tickets for the tour are on sale now from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.cuffeandtaylor.com