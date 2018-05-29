Barrister will stand for Lib Dems at polls

The Harrogate and Knaresborough Liberal Democrats branch has selected barrister Judith Rogerson as their next prospective parliamentary candidate.

Judith, whose close family live in Knaresborough, specialises in representing patients, medical practitioners and the NHS, with a large part of her work based in Yorkshire.

She said she is committed to using her skills as an advocate to be a strong local voice for Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Judith said: “I am thrilled to have been selected to represent Liberal Democrat values in this part of the country that is so special to me.

“I will work hard for the constituency and am committed to promote and fight for the things that are important to us on both the local and national stage.”

Constituency chairman, Geoff Webber, said: “We are very lucky to have someone as able as Judith as our new parliamentary candidate and we look forward to campaigning with her from now until the next general election.”