Bargain Hunt is coming to Harrogate: here's how you can get a slice of the action

The BBC's Bargain Hunt team are returning to film at the Great Yorkshire Showground this month.

The programme first filmed at The Great Yorkshire Antiques Fair in October last year, which was aired on television last week. Continuity Fairs, the organisers of the show were delighted to see that the programme is coming back to produce four shows over March 16 and 17.

Two teams will be given £300 each to spend on three items, which then will be taken to auction and sold to see if they can make a profit which they will get to keep.

They are ably assisted by two antique experts who will guide them through the buying process. The Great Yorkshire Antiques Home and Vintage Fair has up to 400 indoor stands. The two teams (reds and the blues) will go head to head under the spotlight of the cameras. It's not an easy task to produce a profit, but with the help of the experts and a little luck on the day at the auction, who knows?

So if you love antiques then why don't you go along and see if you can find a bargain? Or if you're even curious on how the programme is made, come along and meet the experts.

The show starts at 8.30 am on March 16 and closes at 5pm . It reopens on March 17 at 10am, and closes at 5pm.