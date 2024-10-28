Bald blokes in 40s with big noses and frown lines most likely to cheat

Bald blokes in their 40s with big hooters and frown lines are the most likely to CHEAT on their partner, research suggests - as AI creates a typical cheater's face

Brits who've been cheated on were quizzed about what their disloyal partner looked like, with cutting-edge AI technology then recreating what the 'typical' cheater looks like. Follicaly-challenged fellas were found to have wronged their partners more than any others in the research conducted by online casino MrQ. The AI bot conjured up an image of the 'typical' male cheater who is in his forties, with blue-grey eyes, small lips, short facial and neck hair and little to no head hair. Topping off the look is a larger nose and visible frown lines.

AI has created the face of a ‘typical’ man who cheats | Kennedy News and Media

In contrast the stereotypical woman who cheats is said to be dark-haired and in her early fifties, with a small nose and a medium-sized pout. When it comes to the most common physical attributes of a love rat, both male and female were described as sporting a slim build and having 'staring eyes'. The study of 2,000 Brits revealed men are significantly more likely to cheat on their partner than women, with 35% of men admitting to cheating before, at least once, compared to 24% of women. This tallies with official government divorce stats, which show that in the past five years, women are 33% more likely to file for divorce due to adultery than men are.

What a ‘typical’ female cheater looks like | Kennedy News and Media

Women are more likely to stick with their partner after catching them straying, as more than a fifth (22%) stayed with their disloyal partner for at least another two years. Just one in ten (13%) of wronged fellas did the same. Love drama doesn’t slow down in middle age, as folk aged 45-54 are among the most likely to have cheated at least once, with more than one in three admitting to doing the dirty (35%). More than half of 45-54 year olds (54%) revealed they have experienced cheating in some way - either been cheated on or cheated themselves.

Infidelity is said to peak in autumn, up by 22%, with more Brits leaving their partner in the cold as the chilly months begin. Two-fifths (39%) of people who'd been cheated on split up straight away, while another 39% said they stuck around for up to a year before parting ways. An astonishing one in 50 people (2%) who found out their love rat partner had cheated went on to marry them.

Manchester emerged as the cheating capital of the UK, with 43% of Mancunians having had an affair at least once before. Following hot on their disloyal heels are folk from Sheffield (39%) and Cardiff (34%). Edinburgh is home to the most faithful residents, with more than half (55%) claiming to have never cheated on any of their partners or been cheated on themselves. People from Nottingham (48%) and Liverpool (44%) are the next most faithful folk. Love rats scurrying around Bristol and Glasgow shouldn't expect their relationships to last if caught as these cities have the least tolerance for unfaithful lovers. The survey found that 64% of residents in Bristol and 60% of Glaswegians dumped their partner as soon as they found out.

Luckily for those in Bristol and Glasgow, cheating is less common as only 20% of Glaswegians and 24% of Bristol residents admitted to having gone behind their partner's back. Senior marketing executive at MrQ Rosie Maskell said: Between our survey and AI we've shed light on the physical traits associated with those prone to cheating. Our research showed that just under half (41%) are familiar with this painful betrayal, so it may be that a lot identify with the characteristics in these images.

Our research has found that more than half (52%) of Brits have experience of either cheating or being cheated on. With 39% of partners who have been wronged calling it quits straight away, it shows that loyalty is a valued quality in our partner. Obviously, it's important to note these are based on statistical analysis and won't apply to all individuals. People's behaviour is defined by their decisions and actions, not what they look like.

TOP FIVE UK AFFAIR CAPITALS (% of residents who admitted to cheating before)

1. Manchester (43%)

2. Sheffield (39%)

3. Cardiff (34%)

4. Leeds (32%)

5. Norwich (30%)

TOP FIVE MOST FAITHFUL CITIES (% of residents who have never cheated or been cheated on)

1. Edinburgh (55%)

2. Nottingham (48%)

3. Liverpool (44%)

4. Birmingham (44%)

5. Newcastle (42%)

