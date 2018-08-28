Bake Off is back: Best places for cake in Harrogate

Cakes, pastries and sweet treats galore - as everyone’s favourite baking show hits our screens again, we’ve rounded up the best places to get a sweet treat in Harrogate.

Family favourite The Great British Bake Off is back on air tonight (Tuesday, August 28) at 8pm on Channel 4, and it can get anyone in the mood for a slice of something sweet.

Betty's makes an appearance on a top places to get cakes

The show pits twelve bakers against each other as they compete to make the best baked goods.

From biscuits to brownies to a classic Victoria sponge - this year there’s even a vegan week to inspire dairy-free dessert lovers.

But if baking is not quite your cup of tea then do not worry - the Harrogate Advertiser has rounded up the best places to grab a delicious dessert as you sit down to watch the show.

Here is our list of where to get the best handmade cakes and treats in Harrogate.

Baltzersens

Scandinavian inspired Baltzersen's bake all of their cakes and pastries from scratch. Try their Skolebrød which is a sweet, cardamom flavoured dough with a creamy custard centre and a coconut iced top.

Find: Baltzersens Ltd, 22 Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1PU

Jenny’s Tea Rooms

Nestled in the Montpellier Mews courtyard is a gem of a tearoom. Jenny's tea room has a selection of cakes but they are known for their fantastic jam laden scones.

Find: Jenny’s Tea Rooms, 7 Montpellier Street, Harrogate HG1 2TQ

Mamma Doreen’s Emporium

Family run Mama Doreen's is a firm favourite in Harrogate. Try their delightful drip cake in the cafe or if you want to treat yourself, have a custom cake designed by their team.

Find: Mamma Doreen’s Emporium, 31-33 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate HG2 0NL, England

Little Breads

For something different head to Little Bread to give their brownie pizzas a go. Topped with anything from smarties, toffee crisp and even chocolate oranges - it's only for major chocolate lovers.

Find: Little Breads, 160 King's Road, Harrogate HG1 5JG

The Kitchen

Located on Otley Road, The Kitchen is a bit of a hidden gem. Give the homemade banana bread with rich espresso butter a try!

Find: The Kitchen, 135 Otley Road, Harrogate HG2 0AG

No 43 Brew Bar

Sat in the Saints area of town, the new No 43 Brew Bar is making a name for itself as the place to be for cakes. Give the prosecco and raspberry cake a go.

Find: No 43 Brew Bar, 43 St Winifred's Avenue, Harrogate HG2 8LT

Manna Bakery

With over 15 years baking experience, the team at Manna Bakery know their stuff when it comes to bread. Pop in for some artisan breads or even just a simple but good quality baguette.

Find: Manna Bakery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate HG2 0NA

Bean and Bud

Bean and Bud are known for the great coffee but they also do great deserts too. Every morning they bake Portuguese pastries and custard tarts.

Find: Bean and Bud, 14 Commercial Street, Harrogate, HG1 1TY

Zinc

Independent cafe Zinc are known for their bistro nights but they also have a wide range of baked goods such as their chocolate pistachio cake and pear frangipane tarts.

Find: Zinc, 2 John Street, HG1 1JZ Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Filmore and Union

For a healthier bite, try Filmore and Union’s gluten free bakery. All the cakes are infused with superfoods like the match and blueberry muffin and the turmeric scone with honey and greek yogurt.

Find: Filmore and Union, Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1ST71 Station Parade

Betty’s Tearoom

A Harrogate institution, Betty’s Tea Room have a great patisserie. The famous Yorkshire cream tea is as good as it gets but if you want to try something different they have a good selection of macaroons and a number of eclairs and tarts.

Find: Betty’s Tearoom, 1 Parliament Street, Harrogate HG1 2QU