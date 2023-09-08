News you can trust since 1836
Baby rescued by North Yorkshire firefighters after getting locked inside car on Ripon street

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a baby locked inside a car on a street in Ripon yesterday evening.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 8th Sep 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 09:59 BST
Fire crews from Ripon were called to Rotary Way in Ripon at 6.00pm yesterday to find a baby locked inside a car

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s incident report said: “Crews used small tools also with the assistance of a civilian mechanic at the scene.

“The baby was left in the hands of parents and advice was given.”

