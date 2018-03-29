Awareness plea on ovarian cancer

A Bardsey woman who has made it her mission to raise awareness of ovarian cancer is holding a fundraising event in the village this weekend.

Heather Clark is battling the disease which she has been told, in her case, is incurable but says she needs to get the message out during ovarian cancer awareness month.

“I was diagnosed with the illness a year ago and I’m so keen to raise awareness and make sure that ladies get checked out if they notice anything untoward,” said Heather, who is a TV producer at ITV Calendar.

Research has found that four out of five women do not know how to spot the warning signs, yet early detection is essential.

Heather was born a victim to the drug Thalidomide and has no arms or legs but, despite the obstacles she faces, she has sky-dived and is a champion carriage driver.

Friends, including Calendar presenter Christine Talbot, will be at the coffee morning at Bardsey Village Hall on Saturday, 10am-noon, to support Heather.

Admission is £1 and funds raised will go to charity Ovacome, supporting women with ovarian cancer.