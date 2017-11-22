Awards ceremony celebrates summer contribution of hard working youngsters

A team from Knaresborough were awarded for taking part in North Yorkshire Police’s Lifestyle Challenge.

Running over the summer holidays, the project aimed to give young people aged between 10 and 17 a positive project to do over the long break.

Teams were invited to think of a project that they could carry out over the summer holidays that would benefit the community.

They then had until the end of September to work on their project, recording all they did in a log book provided by the police.

The log books were submitted for judging, and the teams invited to an awards ceremony at York Racecourse on Wednesday 15 November to receive their prizes.

Seventeen teams from across York and North Yorkshire took part and returned their log books – involving over 60 young people and 17 adult advisors who supported them.

The winning team from Knaresborough, who won Eboracum’s Safety and Security Challenge, was ‘Salutem Pullae’ (Safety Girls), who created a safety app for visually impaired people to walk around the town.

Sergeant Neil Northend, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “It was fantastic to see all the teams together, to celebrate the hard work and dedication these young team members carried out over the summer to help their community.

“It was a very enjoyable evening which made me proud to be a part of Lifestyle, meeting the inspirational teams and their adult advisors – well done to all of them.”