Ava wins Archi-tots competition with futuristic house design

A floating sphere house that’s powered by the waves, filters water from the sea and comes with a special headband that can be worn to ‘imagine’ programmes onto the TV screen.

These are just some of the super specifications of the ‘house of the future’ created by Ava Davis Blackburn, who won Redrow’s North Yorkshire Archi-tots competition.

Ava, aged eight, a year-four pupil at Kirk Hammerton CofE Primary School, in Kirk Hammerton, was one of a number of year four to six pupils who entered the competition which encouraged youngsters’ creative talents.

She has been awarded the chance to visit one of Redrow’s local developments with her classmates to see how the latest design skills are brought to life, and also received £250 for herself and her school.

Lisa Appleton, assistant head teacher of Kirk Hammerton Primary in St John’s Grove said: “As soon as this opportunity arose, I grasped it with both hands.

“I have extremely adventurous and determined children in my classes who, once I shared this with them, were completely committed and ready for the challenge.

“To be able to access a competition like this, one that contains ‘real life’ skills of design and architecture, was one not to be missed.

“I’m over the moon with pride for Ava and the rest of the children who entered, and that Ava’s design won. She has a real flare for creativity and this will have boosted not only her morale and confidence, but that of her peers.

“We are all looking forward to visiting the site and speaking with the real architects and the Redrow Homes team. Receiving the money as an award is a wonderful bonus.”

Ava knows exactly what she will spend her prize money on.

She said: “I would like to spend my winning money on a new Fitbit and the rest I will save in my bank account.”

She will now go forward to compete to take the crown of the overall Yorkshire Archi-tots Competition, alongside other pupils from Leeds, Huddersfield and Wakefield areas.