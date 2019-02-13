Audition for this year's Ripon's Got Talent contest: applications now open!

It’s back - after its huge success last year, Ripon’s Got Talent 2019 promises to be even bigger and better, showcasing the city’s best performers to the masses.

The first contest in 2018 attracted a lot of interest across the audition stages and in the grand final itself - the live Facebook stream of the event was watched by global audiences, and provided a great springboard for many of the acts who took part to go on to do even bigger things in their careers.

Organiser Lily Worth would love to see as many Ripon residents as possible entering this year, to shout loudly and proudly that our city has bucketloads of talent which deserves to be recognised and celebrated.

Lily said: “Last year was massive - we want this year to be even bigger and better than last year, and it would be great to see more variety in the acts we see. We get a lot of singers and dancers, which is great, but it would be lovely to have that wider range, something a bit different.

“If someone hasn’t had the confidence to go for a bigger show because they think they’re not good enough, this gives them a chance to audition, have fun, and go for it. We want to give people that chance to showcase their talent - and who knows, it could lead on to them doing other things.”

And no talent show is complete without judges - just like Britain’s Got Talent, Ripon’s contest will once again have a panel of judges to wow and entertain. But there’s no Simon Cowell in the line-up - Lily is quick to emphasise that the atmosphere on-stage is a supportive one where acts are encouraged to just go for it and have fun.

As well as Lily, who starred in this year’s Ripon pantomime, and produces Ripon’s Christmas video, the judges this year are Ryan Stocks, who has spent most of his life producing music, acting, directing shows, choreographing, playing the piano and singing, and Ripon Gazette journalist Finola Fitzpatrick.

Ryan said: “I am excited about being involved with Ripon’s Got Talent, as I am passionate about new acts getting noticed, and I enjoy the community spirit of events like this.”

The auditions this year will be held at the Operatic Hall on Allhallowgate, from 6pm to 8pm, on: March 25; April 1; April 8, and April 11. The venue for the grand final is still under wraps, but will be held at the end of May.

To find out more about entering Ripon’s Got Talent, email Riponsgottalent@gmail.com, or message the Ripon’s Got Talent Facebook page. The deadline for applications is March 15.