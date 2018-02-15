Atomic Blonde graphic novelist books date in town

New York’s bestselling graphic novelist and rime writer Antony Johnston is on his way to town.

The creator of Atomic Blonde and Exphoria Code will be atStarling Independent Beer and Coffee House, Oxford St, Harrogate, on Wednesday February 28 from 7pm to 9pm.

In Antony’s debut mainstream thriller novel Exphoria Code, MI6 cyber-analyst Brigitte Sharp is deskbound and in therapy, traumatised after her first field op went badly wrong and caused the death of a fellow officer. But the murder of her best friend forces Bridge to go back undercover.

Graphic novel Atomic Blonde was turned into a movie starring Charlize Theron.

Tickets for the event are £5 each and are available from Imagined Things Bookshop (01423 391301) and Destination Venus (01423 502300), both in Westminster Arcade. Harrogate.