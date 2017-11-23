At 83 John is a Harrogate charity fundraising legend

A veteran charity shop worker in Harrogate is celebrating his latest successful fundraising venture - at the age of 83 and a third!

Ever since he was 18, John Gentle has donated money to charity - usually by running, walking or cycling.

He's not just a man of some stamina and fitness, he's also good-humoured and a real gentleman.

At one point not so long ago, this local legend of fundraising regarded running marathons for charity much as other people think about walking to the shop.



Now a true veteran, this long-time helper at the Oxfam Harrogate shop has to settle for merely taking part in ten mile races. His latest, which saw John conquer the challenging hills of the Guy Fawkes 10 near Ripley, means he can now donate money to Oxfam’s current campaign to help 600,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.



The photographs John took of the Guy Fawkes 10, organised by Nidd Valley Road Runners, are on show now at Harrogate Oxfam ans will shortly be on show at Harroagate Library, too.