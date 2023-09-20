Artwork from Henshaws on display at Bovis’ Spring Vale development in Knaresborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Produced by a group of talented creators at Henshaws, a charity that has been supporting people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities for over 180 years, the artwork is now on display in the showhome garden at Spring Vale.

The housebuilder tasked creators with making seasonal pieces that focused on how they felt during the spring and summer months, with designs including Summer Tree and Autumn Tree by John, Sea Monster mosaiced by Adam and Dinosaur by Mark.

These mosaics start off as a drawing, created by the art makers.

Creators from Henshaws photographed with their mosaics at Bovis Homes’ Spring Vale development

They are then transferred onto pieces of wood which are handed over to the woodwork team who cut out each design.

The art makers then work on adding the tiles to the design - with many of the tiles used being kindly donated by local companies or individuals.

Gizzy Murray, Sales Manager for Bovis Homes which is part of the Vistry Group, said: “We are delighted to feature these wonderfully unique pieces of art from the creators at Henshaws; they bring colour and creativity to our new Spring Vale showhome.

"Visitors to the development can take a look and purchase the pieces if they wish, with all sale profits going directly to Henshaws charity and the invaluable work they do within the Knaresborough community and beyond.”

Artmaker Adam said: “I feel like I’ve accomplished something when I create a mosaic.

"I’ve accomplished the art of mosaics.

“At first I didn’t know anything about mosaics but now I feel like I’m becoming more into it.

"It’s now an art form and a hobby to me”.

Artmaker Mark added: “I love my dinosaur, and will miss my dinosaur, but hopefully it will make someone else as happy as it has made me.”

Operating in Knaresborough, Henshaws has an Arts and Craft centre where they run weekly workshops for people living with a range of disabilities to discover their talents, put them into practice and realise their full potential. As part of the centre, there is a shop stocked with beautiful, colourful handmade pieces including cards, jewellery and garden accessories.

For more information on Henshaws and the work they do, please visit: https://www.henshaws.org.uk/what-we-offer/arts-crafts/

Bovis is building a range of two, three, four and five bedroom homes at Spring Vale in Knaresborough.