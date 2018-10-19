Artistic talents on show at Boston Spa

Boston Spa showcased artistic talents of over 60 artists and craftspeople last weekend.

A host of skills were on show at the Village Hall including from artist in residence Hilary Burnette Cooper, whose work has sold globally and exhibits in the Carrousel de Louvre in Paris.

Hilary demonstrated her painting on the stage.

Over 60 artists and craftspeople exhibited and sold their products including stained glass, silver jewellery, textiles, paintings, woodwork, silk painting, glass work.

Ellie Moore, who was the first to receive a bursary from the arts festival and has recently graduated with a first class honours degree in fine art and creative writing from Lancaster University, returned to the event. She put on show her miniatures.

