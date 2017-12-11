Art exhibition marks lasting friendship

There is still time to catch a Pateley Bridge art exhibition which celebrates a unique friendship.

Artists John Page and Patrick Smith have united for Old Friends, New Work, One Vision, which is on at Number 6 Studio Gallery in the town until Saturday.

Patrick said he met retired farmer and avid amateur painter John Page while working as a visiting lecturer back in 2001. The pair forged a deep friendship and regularly go on painting trips; at 82, John is showing no signs of slowing down.

John worked with many leading contemporary artists of the late 70s and 80s when he helped set up the now defunct Arcade Gallery in Harrogate with the late Peter Scarf, who was former head of the art and design unit at Harrogate college and also Patrick’s boss.

The exhibition is 10.30am to 4.30pm each day.

Patrick, who runs private classes in painting, printmaking and drawing, added: “This exhibition is a celebration of a very unique friendship and collaboration.”