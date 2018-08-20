Arrests made after serious assault in Harrogate

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl following a serious assault in Harrogate this morning.

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a man was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries after he was assaulted on Cambridge Road at around 8.30am.

The 24-year-old and 17-year-old remain in custody, after being arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of wounding with intent; and a 17-year-old girl on suspicion of wounding with intent and assisting an offender. Both remain in custody at this time."

Assault in Harrogate: Man taken to hospital as police launch investigation

Earlier today, police confirmed: “We were called at about 8.30am this morning with a report that a man had been assaulted on Cambridge Road, Harrogate. He has been taken to hospital for treatment. Officers are at the scene, and our investigation into the incident is ongoing.”