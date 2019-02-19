AppyParking: How has Harrogate's 'smart parking app' fared since its launch?

Just over three weeks since the launch of Harrogate's first 'smart parking app,' initial reports show it has been downloaded just over 7,000 times.

Since its launch event on Monday, January 28, AppyParking which provides users live updates of where there are spaces available in Harrogate, the app has seen one instance of 'more than 200 people using it in a single day.'

Dan Hubert, CEO and founder of AppyParking, said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the usage we’re seeing, just three weeks since our public launch. User feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and in the limited number of cases where something hasn’t worked as expected, we’ve worked quickly to resolve them.

“Ultimately, the feedback we’ve received has helped us make the app work even better and we look forward to continuing to improve our service for the residents and businesses of Harrogate over the coming months.”

Harrogate Borough Council, which manages off-street car parks, and North Yorkshire County Council is responsible for on-street parking, have worked with AppyParking, to deliver the scheme.

Councillor Phil Ireland, HBC's cabinet member for sustainable transport, said: “Our aim was to make parking easier and more convenient for people, as well as provide a parking solution that encourages people to visit Harrogate town centre. And so far, so good – the figures speak for themselves and we’re delighted by the uptake already.

“January and February are quiet periods on the high-street but these figures show that the app is being used successfully and we welcome what the next 18-months have to offer.”

Users who download the app will see real-time availability of spaces across Harrogate town centre thanks to more than 2,000 sensors in the ground, be able to navigate to the space and pay for a parking session with a single-click. The sensor technology means parking sessions automatically end when the vehicle is driven away.

North Yorkshire County Councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for access, said: “The early indications are that the AppyParking pilot has been very well received by residents and visitors. I have used the app myself on several occasions and have been impressed with its ease of use. Comments which I have picked up on social media have been overwhelmingly positive.

“This smart parking scheme helps to put Harrogate on the map as a great place to visit.”

After the minimum stay period, users are charged per minute based on the hourly price up to the maximum stay. They are also sent a push notification to let them know if they are coming to the end of the maximum stay.

The scheme, the first of its kind in the UK, and is initially being run as an 18-month trial.