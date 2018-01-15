Appeal to trace missing Harrogate teenager John Barker

Police are concerned for the safety of a 14-year-old who went missing yesterday.

They have launched an appeal for information about the whereabouts of John Barker, who was last seen in Harrogate at 1.30pm on Sunday.

North Yorkshire Police said they were searching for John in the Harrogate and Boroughbridge areas.

A police spokesman said: "He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of proportionate build and pale complexion, with short fair hair, blue eyes and a local accent. He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket and black trousers.

"If you see John, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12180007592."