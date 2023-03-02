News you can trust since 1836
Appeal to find missing man who could be in North Yorkshire - have you seen him?

Humberside Police are appealing for information to help locate a missing man in North Yorkshire.

By Louise Hollingsworth
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 4:20pm

A 74-year-old man named Joseph has been as missing from Beverley.

He is thought to be in the West and North Yorkshire areas driving a red Hyundai I30 with a registration of YY67 OWO.

North Yorkshire Police have now also shared the appeal to help find missing Joseph.

Missing 74-year-old Joseph.
Missing 74-year-old Joseph.
Missing 74-year-old Joseph.
If you have seen Joseph or knows where he is, call Humberside Police on their non-emergency number 101.

Quote log 99 when providing details.

