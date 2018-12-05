Appeal for witnesses to serious car crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious three-vehicle collision on the A658 at Follifoot, at the junction with Haggs Road on Sunday December 2 at 3.11pm.

The driver of a grey Mini, a 22-year-old man from Newcastle, is in a serious but stable condition at Leeds General Infirmary. Also involved was a white Mercedes-Benz C220 and a silver Porsche.

Local diversions were put in place while the emergency services worked at the scene and to allow a full police examination. Highways also had to clear debris from the surface. The road re-opened just after 9pm.

Information to Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Pete Stringer. Reference 12180224633.