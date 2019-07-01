Appeal for witnesses following a collision near Harrogate

An appeal for witnesses has been launched by North Yorkshire Police, following a collision on the A59 near Hampsthwaite.

Police are looking for a taxi driver and any other witnesses to come forward. The incident happened at around 3.20pm on June 23 at the A59 crossroad junction with Burley Bank Road, known locally as Four Lane Ends.

A silver vehicle travelling west on the A59 in the general Skipton direction collided with a grey vehicle travelling from Burley Bank Road, turning right intending to travel towards Harrogate.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the grey car received slight injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or manner of driving prior to it, and are keen to trace a taxi travelling on the A59 west bound and turning left into Burley Bank Road.

Contact TC117 Steve James Harrogate RPG by calling 101 or email steve.james117@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk if you have any information, quoting incident number 1219011312.