Appeal for witnesses after collision near Wetherby

Police appeal for witnesses.

At about 11.30am on Thursday May 26, a blue Honda Civic car overtaking on another unknown car, both travelling in the direction of Wetherby, and a silver Yamaha motorcycle travelling in the direction of Spofforth.

“The motorcyclist fell from his vehicle and was taken to Harrogate District Hospital where he received treatment for a suspected broken elbow,” said a North Yorkshire Police spokesman.

“The driver of the car is assisting police with their enquiries.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle(s) prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

“In particular, we are appealing for the driver of the car which was overtaken by the Honda Civic to make contact with us.”

Anyone who can should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Chris Storey, or email [email protected]