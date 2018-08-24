Appeal for Starbucks drive-thru in Harrogate to be challenged

Residents are preparing to challenge a planning appeal which could see a new Starbucks drive-thru built in Harrogate.

The Planning Inspectorate will rule on Euro Garages’ plans for Wetherby Road which were rejected by Harrogate Borough Council in August last year. Objectors to the proposal now plan to gather at the Woodlands Pub on Sunday, September 2 at 5pm, in order to begin preparations for a hearing on the plans.

Close to 30 letters opposing the plans were previously sent to HBC planners, raising concerns including it could increase levels of traffic.

Among them was Henry Pankhurst of the Harrogate Civic Society. He said: “A drive-thru coffee shop at this location, so close to the Woodlands traffic-light junction, is totally unacceptable due to the current traffic congestion. The junction was said to be ‘overcapacity’ some years ago.”

Organisers of the event have highlighted that these objections will not be considered by the Inspectorate. These would have to be resubmitted online by September 6. The plans called for the demolition and redevelopment of a former dental laboratory in order to build the drive-thru coffee shop with car parking.

HBC last rejected the application based on three counts; the loss of a traffic lane on Wetherby Road, air quality concerns over increased traffic levels and the effect increased levels of activity on the site could have on residents.