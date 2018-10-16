Appeal for shop volunteers

Volunteers are needed for a Tadcaster charity shop.

Hidden Treasures funds St Mary’s parish church in the town and is entirely staffed by volunteers.

The shop, near the Boys Sunday School building, sells second hand goods including clothes, books and household items.

A church spokesman said: “St Mary’s Church, Tadcaster relies on Hidden Treasures for income to keep the church going but we are short of volunteers.

“No previous experience necessary and there are always at least two staff members on at any one time.

“You would be made to feel very welcome and would be helping your church and community at the same time.”

Shifts are from 10am-12.30pm and 12.30-3pm and could be just a shift a week.

Anyone interested in volunteering at Hidden Treasures should contact Celia Oldroyd on 07707062182.