Appeal after two people seriously hurt in crash near Harrogate

Police are appealing for information after a teenage girl and a 22-year-old man were seriously injured in a road crash.

The accident, in the early hours of Saturday, involved a blue Peugeot hatchback containing a 15-year-old girl and the 22-year-old, who are both local to the Harrogate area.

It happened at 1.30am on the B6451 Brame Lane, near The Sun Inn pub, Norwood.

Both were taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance.

North Yorkshire Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation."