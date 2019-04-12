Anti-Brexit Labour peer to talk in Harrogate

Leading anti-Brexit Labour peer Lord Adonis is speaking in Harrogate tonight after being invited jointly by local group North Yorkshire for Europe and the People's Vote campaign.

Taking place at 7pm at the historic Wesley Centre tonight, Friday, the event is called A Conversation with Andrew Adonis: How do we get out of this Brexit Mess?

Adrian Cook, secretary of North Yorkshire for Europe, said: "It is clear that there is huge local interest in this subject.

"This is demonstrated by the attendance at the last Harrogate Brexit debate, by the 15% of Harrogate constituents who have petitioned Parliament to revoke Article 50 (1% petitioned to leave with no deal) and by the coachloads of local people who attended the recent anti-Brexit march in London."

Andrew Adonis, a Labour peer, resigned as chair of the Government-backed National Infrastructure Commission in 2017 saying all people like him in leadership positions should be “arguing passionately with the British people as to why staying in the EU is the right thing to do.”

Since then he has emerged as one of the leading figures in the Remain movement.

A former Transport Minister, journalist and academic, he has co-authored a book Saving Britain: How we must Change to Prosper in Europe.

Organisers say Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones had been invited to take part.