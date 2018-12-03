Another first for Harrogate - new event a big success

Harrogate plays host to all sorts of big events and conferences, and Saturday saw the launch of another brand new venture for the town.

Some readers might not realise that there's a team of hard-working volunteers who are passionate about making Harrogate a centre for chess, and there is already a thriving Harrogate Youth Chess Club and main Harrogate Chess Club.

Players in action at the tournament

And on Saturday, the Chairman of Harrogate Chess Club, Andrew Zigmond, managed to pull off the first Harrogate Secondary Schools Chess Championship at the St Robert's Club.

The competition was open to all senior school students across the region, and will be cemented as an annual event in the town. Entrants came from Harrogate Grammar School, St John Fisher Catholic High School, King James's School, Harrogate Junior Chess Club, and the Harrogate Youth Chess Club.

Competitors were required to play five games of chess throughout the day, using a Swiss pairing system. The overall winner was Max Parkhouse, who narrowly beat Frank Urbanski into second place, with 15 to 13 points.

In third place was Matas Laukaitis, followed closely by Barney Bathe, Thomas Bentley and Henry Neligan in fourth place. Fifth place saw another tie between Georgina Scott and Samuel Speight.

All smiles: The tournament's top three winners.

The Harrogate Youth Chess Club for players aged 12-18, meets every Thursday night, 6.30pm to 8pm, at St Robert's Club, . For more details, call 01423 538142 or email harrogatechessclub@hotmail.co.uk