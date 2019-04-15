An inspiration to us all - Harrogate woman takes on cycling challenge and raises hundreds of pounds for Mind

An inspirational Harrogate woman has raised hundreds of pounds to give back to a mental health charity that she says has been a lifeline for herself and so many others.

Tracey Fox cycled from Harrogate to Wetherby to show her support for Harrogate District Mind and the Acorn Centre, and she is enormously passionate about raising awareness of the great workthat they do.

So determined has Tracey been in her efforts to help others, that she's drummed up an impressive £500-plus in sponsorship for Harrogate District Mind.

Tracey said: "I want to put something back into what's helped me. The Acorn Centre's an amazing place to come - if you're ever feeling down, it really makes a difference being able to talk to someone here.

"It makes a big difference to people, knowing that they have someone to turn to. Whatever your background, whoever you are, the centre makes you feel really welcome and supported."

Louise Sellers, who also took part in the cycling challenge to show her support for Tracey, said: "I think it's amazing what she's doing, and I am proud to support her. She's so passionate about it, and already she's raised lots of money."

It was a windy day in Harrogate when Tracey set off, but her tireless energy and enthusiasm in raising funds for Harrogate District Mind kept her fuelled throughout, and saw her powering through the finishing line.

Friends, supporters and staff at the Acorn Centre gathered to wish Tracey luck, and since she's finished her cycle, praise and sponsorship has continued to pour in - in recognition of her dedication.

The Chief Executive Officer of Harrogate District Mind, Tina Chamberlain, said: "We are all so proud of her, and we knew she could do it. We are so grateful for all of her incredible efforts."