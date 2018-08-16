An innovative new way that you can give back to good causes in Ripon

With the launch of projects like Plastic Free Ripon, having a green conscience has never been more topical - and now, an innovative community scrap fund is also leading the way.

It’s a scheme that’s been launched by the owner of the Sun Parlour Cafe, Caroline Bentham, who has teamed up with Andersons metal recyclers to raise funds for good causes in Ripon - inviting residents to exchange their drinks cans and metals for cash.

The money can go straight into the Ripon Community Scrap Fund that’s been set up especially to support groups in our city.

Although the scrap fund is in its infancy, it’s already making an impact in the Ripon community.

A cheque for £41 has already been presented by Caroline to the St Wilfrid’s Procession committee to give a financial boost to next year’s event.

Caroline said: “It’s a good way of bringing the community together to do something that’s good for the environment and helps good causes in Ripon.

“I am hoping that more people will start to think of the scrap fund, and it would be good to see some more businesses getting on board with it.”

There is now £130 in the scrap fund, which will be distributed to even more groups in Ripon.

Caroline said: “I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported the fund so far, and I hope it’s a project that will continue to grow and develop.

“Every contribution makes a difference. Even if it’s just a couple of quid, it all builds up and makes a difference.”

Caroline has been very involved in supporting the work of Plastic Free Ripon, and has worked hard to reduce plastic use in the Sun Parlour Cafe.

She said that the plastic free campaign has created a great talking point in Ripon.

To find out more about the community scrap fund, contact Caroline Bentham on 07851 395923, or pop into Andersons.

Anyone who is interested in supporting the project just needs to mention the Ripon community scrap fund when they go to Andersons.

Ideas for other causes to support through the fund, include Ripon’s Christmas lights, and some of the city’s smaller community groups who are dependent on public support.