An ice-cream man from the Harrogate district is on the verge of being crowned the best in the country!

It's the Osars of the ice-cream world - a legendary ice-cream man from the Harrogate district has been shortlisted for a prestigious industry award, which could see him being crowned the best ice-cream man in the whole country.

John Taylor, who co-owns the 129-year-old firm C&M ices, has made the final three in the Ice-Cream Alliance's 'Mobiler of the Year' awards - the only membership trade association dedicated to the ice-cream industry in the UK.

Known for his friendly and charismatic nature, John loves his job just as much as when he started 26 years ago - priding himself on building up a strong relationship with the community he does his rounds in.

John said: "I'm a bit stunned at the moment. Everybody likes to think they are good at what they do, but it's nice to get that official recognition. Not many people can say that they 100 per cent enjoy their job, but I love what I do.

"We believe in the stuff we sell and pride ourselves on our customer service. I enjoy working around here because it's a nice place to be, it's a nice part of the world, and our customers are friendly and polite.

"Like the milkman, and the lollipop man, the industry gets harder and harder for various reasons, but an ice-cream van is one of those things that's been a British tradition for years and years, and we don't want it to disappear off the streets."

John has raised thousands for charity over the years, and alongside his uncle, has given away ice-creams to schools for Children in Need. And they've spread joy on the children's ward at Harrogate District Hospital by serving up their best frozen treats.

John said: "It is nice to get involved in the community and help people out when we can, and put a smile on someone's face."

The awards will be held at the Yorkshire Showground from February 12 to 14 next year, as part of the national Ice-Cream and Gelato Expo. John is hoping for a home soil victory, but already feels extremely honoured to have made the final three.