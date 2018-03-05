Amazing photo shows Yorkshire Dales waterfall that's become a 20ft curtain of ice

Even waterfalls aren't immune from the effects of the Beast from the East.

This stunning photo by Christopher Davies shows Gordale Scar, near Malham Cove in the Dales, following the effects of the freezing Siberian weather.

One of the limestone ravine's two waterfalls has turned into a 20ft curtain of sheer ice.

In a scene more reminiscent of a Scandinavian or Canadian winter, a climber contemplates the incredible sight.

Gordale Scar's limestone cliffs are over 100 metres high. The gorge has been formed by water from melting glaciers and cavern collapses.

Follow Christopher's Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/chris.davies.1989/

