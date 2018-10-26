Amazing Harrogate woman celebrates her 107th birthday

A Harrogate woman who lived through the Blitz and remained independent until she was a 104 has celebrated her 107th birthday.

Dorothy Flowers was born at the New Inn pub in Headingley on October,22 1911. She lived there with her parents, who worked as publicans, until she began working for the Racecourse Betting Control Board as an accountant.

Surrounded by family and friends Mrs Flowers celebrated her birthday on Monday, October 22, with two parties at Southlands Care Home in Harrogate.

Her family held a party to mark her long life on Monday, including her great-great nephew and niece, Jake , 3, and Chloe, nine months.

She was then treated to a second party on Tuesday, with a special visit from the Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Bernard Bateman.

Alongside bouquets, cake and afternoon tea, Mrs Flowers also received her fourth birthday card from the Queen. She has previously received royal cards for her 100th, 105th and 106th birthdays.

Her niece, Judith Barrett said: “We all had a wonderful time celebrating her birthday, and to see her get another card from the Queen was wonderful. She loves getting them, reading every word and showing them to everyone, she was thrilled.”

She added: “She loves to see the children and was holding Chloe on the day. It was a lovely time, and the children really enjoyed it.”

Mrs Flowers met her husband Leonard whilst working at the Control Board. They lived in London through the Second World War, before moving to New Malden in Surrey and later retiring to Paignton. Mrs Barrett still remembers being told how Mrs Flowers survived after a bomb struck the hotel in London where she was staying. While she was able to escape, other nearby rooms were left badly damaged.

After Mr Flowers’ death she moved Harrogate 26 years ago, to be closer to her family in Yorkshire. She continued to live independently in her apartment on Wetherby Road, until 2015. when she moved to Southlands Care Home.