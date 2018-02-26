Amazing footage of rare white stoat dancing on ice captured in Yorkshire

A pure white stoat has been caught on camera in Yorkshire.

The playful mammal was filmed playing on ice in wildlife photographer Robert Fuller's garden in Thixendale, near York.

Stoats are usually chestnut, but in upland areas with higher rates of snowfall, the animals will moult in winter and grow a white coat known as ermine to help them stay camouflaged.

White stoats are far more common in the Scottish Highlands, but rarely seen in England.

A stoat with a brown coat in a snowy climate would be more at risk of being seen by predators, but one that did shed its summer coat in milder conditions would face the same problem.