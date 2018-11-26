All-star concert to raise cancer funds

The annual candlelit Christmas Carol Concert in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support will take place at Ripon Cathedral on Monday December 10.

It will feature music from the Aysgarth School Choirs, the Queen Mary’s School Chapel Choir including Emilia Jaques, the female BBC Radio 2 Young Chorister of the Year 2018, as well as professional musicians.

Presenting the concert will be Nick Luck, the broadcaster specialising in horse racing and equestrian sport and presenter of the weekly talk show Luck on Sunday for Racing UK.

There is an impressive line-up of special guest speakers, including Kathryn Apanowicz, host at Radio York and actress best known for her role in BBC drama Angels, John Furness, former High Sheriff of Yorkshire, Dr Suzy Lishman, originally from Yorkshireand now a consultant histopathologist at Peterborough City Hospital specialising in colon cancer and screening and Gervase Phinn, author, poet, educational guru and speak raconteur.

The event is in its 22nd year and this year Macmillan are working to expand their Macmillan Support Line service so that it is open seven days a week, 365 days a year to answer questions about cancer types, treatments and provide practical and financial support, or just listen.

It is raising funds to invest an additional £2 million into the service.

Tickets cost from £12.50 including a festive tipple and homemade mince pies. From www.macmillanriponcarolconcert.co.uk