All aboard the Harrogate cinema bus! - Who fancies a movie experience with a twist?

We all enjoy a good trip to the cinema, and sometimes the film locations look so breathtaking on-screen that you wish you could be there.

Well, in a cinema visit with a twist, the Harrogate Bus Company has teamed up with the organisers of this year's Harrogate Film Festival to offer a tour of five movie locations around the district, and a drive-in experience - all aboard the number 36 bus.

Ticket holders will have the chance to admire a range of locations featured in locally-produced films. At each location, movie fans can enjoy a screening of each of the films.

The event is on Sunday, March 4, and the tour will leave from Harrogate bus station.

Bookings for the mobile cinema experience can be made via the festival’s website, http://www.harrogatefilm.co.uk, or by calling the box office on 01423 502116.

Ben Mansfield, Marketing and Communications Manager at The Harrogate Bus Company, says: “This will be an amazing and unique opportunity to relax in comfort on a 36 bus and see the films and locations which have attracted the cream of indie movie making talent to Harrogate."

“We’re delighted to be partnering with the Harrogate Film Festival to create this mobile cinema experience, and there really is no better way to see the locations which are putting Harrogate on the movie map for an increasing number of independent film producers.”

Adam Chandler, Managing Director of the Harrogate Film Festival, says: “We’re really excited to be working with the town’s leading bus operator The Harrogate Bus Company to offer this amazing mobile cinema experience, which will showcase five key locations and films featuring our beautiful spa town.

“We want to delight movie watchers and film makers by developing unique events across Harrogate, including this unique opportunity to enjoy five films and five locations from the comfort of a 36 bus.

“The Festival is taking over the town with events across nine venues, including the Everyman Cinema, Royal Hall, Cardamom Black, Royal Pump Rooms and North Bar. The mobile tour by 36 bus is a new event for us and we’re sure the combination of the cool and stylish experience on board the bus and the stunning Harrogate locations will make it a winner at the box office."