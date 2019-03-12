Albion scores in Transfer Deal

Tadcaster Albion FC has won £25,000 worth of building materials for club improvements after taking part in the first round of the Buildbase £100k Transfer Deal 2019.

The renovation programme for clubs playing in the Buildbase FA Trophy or Buildbase FA Vase competitions saw Tadcaster Albion FC successfully pitch its project against five other finalists at an event held at Wembley Stadium connected by EE.

The judging panel from Buildbase and The FA selected Tadcaster to enable the club to renovate facilities that were devastated in the 2015 floods, including developing external toilets as well as creating a hospitality area, first-aid room and junior storage facility.

Albion Chairman, Andy Charlesworth said: “Supporting grassroots football is important.”

“This means that we can maintain our facilities and position in the league, so we can stand proud in our local community.”

Ian McConville, Procurement Director at Buildbase said: “Tadcaster Albion was decimated by floods, so this club really needs investment to provide basic facilities at a local level.

“Our £100k Transfer Deal is brilliant for grassroots football, the clubs, volunteers, players and fans. When you see the extent of time and commitment volunteers give up, we’re very proud to do as much as we can to help these clubs locally.”

The Buildbase renovation programme has been running since the builders’ merchant became the title sponsor of the FA Trophy and Vase in 2016.

So far, building materials worth up to £200,000 has been given away. Previous winners include Hanwell Town, Cleethorpes Town, Cheadle Town and Needham Market.

Pictured are Tadcaster Albion FC’s Director of Sport Danny Gore, Chairman Andy Charlesworth and Coach Nelly Sanderson.