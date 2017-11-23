Air dates confirmed for TV series about Harrogate at Christmas

For months TV crews have been filming around Harrogate for a two-part documentary series about the town's Christmas celebrations, and now after much anticipation, an air date has been confirmed.

Harrogate: A Great Yorkshire Christmas, airs on Channel 5 on December 13 and 14, and the series will be narrated by Downton Abbey star Jim Carter.

Producers and camera crews from Daisybeck Studios have been closely following the progress and organisation of Harrogate's Christmas shop window competition and the Christmas lights switch-on - both will be a major part of the series.

The chairman of Harrogate at Christmas, Coun John Fox, said the national TV exposure will give a great boost to Harrogate's economy, showcasing the town's unique charm and wealth of thriving independent businesses.