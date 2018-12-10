Air date confirmed for BBC drama filmed in Ripon starring Rupert Grint and John Malkovich

The wait is over - the air date for a new BBC drama series filmed in and around Ripon has been confirmed, and it has a prime time slot in the Christmas TV schedule!

Ripon streets and landmarks were transformed into a TV set in July, when filming started for the three-part adaptation of Agatha Christie's The ABC Murders, which stars John Malkovich as Hercule Poirot, and the likes of Rupert Grint (Harry Potter), Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch), Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter, Happy Valley), and Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Legend).

And the beauty and charm of Ripon is set to be showcased to huge TV audiences, as producers have confirmed that the series has a prominent slot in BBC1's Boxing Day schedule.

A spokesperson told the 'Gazette: "The ABC Murders will air over three consecutive nights at 9pm on BBC One this Christmas, starting on Boxing Day."

Speaking about his starring role in the series, John Malkovich said: “I’m honoured to have been asked to play Hercule Poirot. It’s a role that’s been played by a number of excellent actors, and I am enjoying the numerous challenges this part presents. I have great respect for Sarah Phelps’ screenplay and hope to do both she and Agatha Christie’s creation some measure of justice."

James Prichard, Executive Producer and CEO of Agatha Christie Limited, said: “The ABC Murders is one of my great grandmother’s most unsettling and intense stories and Hercule Poirot one of her most intriguing characters. I am humbled by the quality of cast we have lined up for the show and I am most excited to experience the unique approach John Malkovich will bring to the role in this thrilling one-off television adaptation.”