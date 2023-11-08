Air Ambulance called after pedestrian suffers leg injury following collision with car in Boroughbridge

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a pedestrian in Boroughbridge.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fire crews from Boroughbridge and Knaresborough were called to Springfield Road in Boroughbridge at 7.07pm on Monday (6 October).

Upon arrival at the scene, a male was trapped under a vehicle and firefighters used stabilising gear and crew power to release him.