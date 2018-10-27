Africa wildlife grant from monster book

A Harrogate author has published his latest children’s book, which is helping to support Flamingo Land’s conservation work in Africa.

Jonnie Wild has written The Mud Monster, the second in the Five Flamingos series, which takes youngsters on a vivid and exciting trip into the world of African wildlife.

Mr Wild, who is now retired, was the boss of Bettys Tea Rooms and Yorkshire Tea for more than 30 years. Jonnie’s involvement with Flamingo Land’s Udzungwa Forest Project began after he met its founder, Dr Andy Marshall of the University of York, who is also Flamingo Land’s director of conservation.

Mr Wild said: “He was very inspiring, passionate and enthusiastic, so we gave Andy a grant towards conservation work.”

The book is published by Otter-Barry Books and is on sale now, priced at £6.99.