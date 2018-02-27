Actor Tom Hardy visits Yorkshire school - and plays with dogs

He's one of Britain's most popular actors.

Yet brooding screen heart-throb Tom Hardy showed his softer side when he visited a Yorkshire school.

The Peaky Blinders and Mad Max star dropped in to Queen Mary's School in Topcliffe, near Thirsk, and was pictured meeting both pupils and dogs at the fee-paying girls' school.

The school posted photos of him playing with two dogs called Parker and Dixie at their historic Baldersby Park site.

Tom is a passionate supporter of animal rights, and has previously appeared in a PETA advert promoting pet adoption.

He also headed further north at the weekend, and was seen watching the England v Scotland rugby match in a pub in Yarm. He was also pictured with fans at Darlington Station. His wife, actress Charlotte Riley, is originally from Teesside.

According to Queen Mary's, Tom was 'very popular' and a 'great animal lover'.